Bill Keeler
Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired
Residence: Anacortes
Education: College
Family: Wife Pam, two married kids, two grandsons
Interesting fact about me: "I have been to the Dubai airport 44 times and never left the building."
Something that brightens my day: "Hearing laughter. Laughter is contagious."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A professional baseball player."
First job: "When I was 10 years old I wanted a new 10-speed bicycle that cost $100, and my parents said they would pay half. I helped a local farmer move irrigation pipe and chop cotton. At the end of the summer, I had a new bicycle."
Favorite thing to eat: "Tex-Mex, Indian, Mediterranean.”
Best childhood memory? "Going to the lake with my family. We didn’t travel much, so it was fun to camp, cook out, swim, ski and enjoy the outdoors."
Person I admire most? "My wife. I traveled a great deal with work and she held down the fort. We have a wonderful family because of Pam."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Patagonia."
What have you been binge watching? "Beau Miles, Australian adventurer, on YouTube. His kayaking and running adventures are inspiring, and his simplistic sense of doing things is refreshing."
How have you been spending your time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic? "I’m not very good at any of it, but I’ve been painting the inside of our house, tying flies, running and woodworking."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "I think people have been able to recognize what’s really important, a chance to reset a bit."
What do you miss the most about having to stay home? "I miss my kids, their spouses and my grandsons. We have a wonderful family and I miss them dearly."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The variety it offers. I can snow ski one day, fly fish the next, golf with my friends and eat fresh prawns that I caught that day."
What are your hobbies? "Anything that ends with 'ing:' Running, fishing, hunting, boating, skiing, golfing, woodworking, not working (aka retiring)."
