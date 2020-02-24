Brady Mast
Age: 25
Residence: Bayview
Job: Roving substitute teacher, Sedro-Woolley School District; boys’ wrestling coach at Sedro-Woolley High School
What’s your favorite thing about Skagit? “There are places where you can just be with people and not worry about being in the city. There’s a lot of open places to go.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “I flew to Minnesota to watch an NFL football game ... it was the same year the Vikings got their new stadium.”
Have you ever met anyone famous? “One time, we were in Disneyland and I had to use the bathroom. I was really young. My dad took me, and we were walking by the teacup (ride). There was a huge crowd following these people and my dad grabbed me and was pulling me; he put me in a group and ... into a teacup. There were other kids, and Regis (Philbin). I was riding the Teacup with Regis and four other kids.”
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? “Vince Lombardi. That would be someone I’d love to pick his brain.”
When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up? “I wanted to be a teacher ... I had so many PE teachers I liked, so many other teachers I connected with. I wanted to be that for another student. That’s what I did, I guess.”
What did you learn from wrestling? “My biggest challenge in the sport of wrestling was the mental aspect of it. That’s where Jay (Breckenridge) and Jack (Hurd) and Jaret (Garcia) helped me figure out how tough you have to be.”
