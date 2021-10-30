Family: Husband Dutch Bihary, daughters 19-year-old Arreah and 17-year-old Zayda
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I like the people. I like the view. The hills and flatlands, we have it all. I’ve been here so long and I keep going back to the good people and schools.”
What are your hobbies? ”Storm chasing. I like the air, the sound and feeling, it’s full-on nature. I (also) like skateboarding with my girls, candle-making and crafting.”
Surprising fact about me: ”I was on Skin Wars with (my husband) Dutch.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A dolphin trainer
First job: A lifeguard and swim instructor
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? ”It’s kind of natural and normal to me. I drove to Long Beach over the weekend with my daughters to chase a storm. It was so beautiful — bigger waves than I’ve ever seen.”
Have you ever met anyone famous? ”I’m related to Jason Momoa (who played Aquaman). He’s a distant cousin. My nephew is the lead singer in a band called Ekolu.”
What are you most proud of? ”Finally having kids at the age of 35, and staying with my husband and we’re still together.”
Favorite movie: ”I just stick with ‘Star Wars.’ I saw it 12 times when it first came out.”
Favorite food: ”Teriyaki steak and fried rice.”
What is a positive thing you are taking out of the COVID-19 pandemic? ”I’m thankful that my family is OK. I’m thankful I still have my store (Brecky’s) in downtown Mount Vernon.”
