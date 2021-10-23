goskagit

Name: Brien Reed

Birthplace: Seattle

Age: 40

Occupation: Mount Vernon Police Department school resource officer and neighborhood resource officer, Mount Vernon High School career and technical education teacher

Residence: Mount Vernon

Family: Wife Annie and three children

Education: AA from Skagit Valley College, BA from Central Washington University in elementary education, MA from Western Washington University in adult and higher education

What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love the beauty of the valley and the fantastic opportunities to enjoy nature that is all around us."

What are your hobbies? "Going to school, learning languages and playing the ukulele."

The world would be a better place if: "We would be kind to everyone."

Biggest pet peeve: "Waiting in traffic."

If you could travel through time, where would you go: "This is too hard to choose."

When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A pediatrician."

First job: "Laborer for Axthelm Construction."

What food would you eat over and over? "Chicken Pad Thai."

What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Bangkok, Thailand."

What have you been binge watching? "I don’t have time for that."

What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "How much amazing technology there is for learning."

 

