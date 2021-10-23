Get to Know: Brien Reed By Skagit Valley Herald staff KERA WANIELISTA Oct 23, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Brien Reed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Brien ReedBirthplace: SeattleAge: 40 Occupation: Mount Vernon Police Department school resource officer and neighborhood resource officer, Mount Vernon High School career and technical education teacherResidence: Mount VernonFamily: Wife Annie and three childrenEducation: AA from Skagit Valley College, BA from Central Washington University in elementary education, MA from Western Washington University in adult and higher educationWhat do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love the beauty of the valley and the fantastic opportunities to enjoy nature that is all around us."What are your hobbies? "Going to school, learning languages and playing the ukulele."The world would be a better place if: "We would be kind to everyone."Biggest pet peeve: "Waiting in traffic."If you could travel through time, where would you go: "This is too hard to choose."When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A pediatrician."First job: "Laborer for Axthelm Construction."What food would you eat over and over? "Chicken Pad Thai."What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Bangkok, Thailand."What have you been binge watching? "I don’t have time for that."What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "How much amazing technology there is for learning." More from this section Friday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison football team beats Sedro-Woolley Posted: 8:30 a.m. State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 Skagit Women's Alliance and Network honors six women at annual event Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 County prepares to give more COVID-19 booster shots Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 Thursday's Prep Roundup: La Conner volleyball conquers Orcas Island Posted: Oct. 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brien Reed Mount Vernon Police Department School Resource Officer Officer Teacher Education University School Career Learning Annie KERA WANIELISTA Follow KERA WANIELISTA Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Anacortes Community Forest Lands trails back open after wolves captured Authorities searching for missing Stanwood girl Burlington woman finds success with hugelkultur farming State takes look at Interstate 5 issues in Skagit County Vaccine mandate results in staff changes for Anacortes hospital, school distsrict Tweets by goskagit
