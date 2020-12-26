Brittney Crandall
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 35
Occupation: Fourth-grade teacher
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Bachelor's degree and teaching credentials from Western Washington University. Master's degree from Grand Canyon University.
Family: 3-year-old daughter Charlotte
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "I love the simple beauty. On a clear day, you can see Mount Baker, you can see the water and the farm fields."
What are your hobbies? Golfing, baking and running.
The world would be a better place if? "Everyone always said, 'Please,' and 'Thank You.'"
Biggest pet peeve? "People who don't clean up after themselves."
Something that brightens my day: "My fourth-grade students. Every time I log on to Zoom and see their faces I just know it's going to be a great day."
When I was younger, I wanted to be? "An owner of a restaurant."
First job? Busser at Stanwood Grill.
Favorite thing to eat? "My mom's homemade ice cream."
Best childhood memory? "Summer vacations with my family."
Person I admire most? "My grandma."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Puerto Rico.
Have you ever met anyone famous? Chad Marshall from the Seattle Sounders.
What have you been binge watching? "'Puppy Dog Pals,' not quite by choice, and "Virgin River."'
How have you been spending your time at home during the pandemic? "My daughter has quite the imagination. We have been building forts, going on pretend trips — she packs a suitcase daily — playing dress-up and bike riding."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "A greater appreciation for students and their families. This year in education could not have been done without everyone working together to help students learn."
What do you miss the most about having to stay home? "Seeing my grandma and taking her with me on fun adventures."
