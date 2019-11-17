Caleb Sheldon

Age: 20

Lives: Samish Island

Education: Student-athlete at Skagit Valley College

What did you want to be when you grew up? “A professional basketball player. Pro basketball player, or pro football player.”

Who were your favorite athletes growing up? “Larry Bird, Shaun Alexander, Kobe (Bryant).”

What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “New York or Orlando, Florida. I went there (Florida) for a basketball tournament with my AAU team. (Former pro basketball player) Tracy McGrady was there. He lives around there.”

What’s a book or movie you always recommend? “It’ll probably have to be a movie ... ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’”

Have you ever met anyone famous? “Bobby Engram. He used to play for the Seahawks. He came out to Sims Honda to do an autograph session. I still have the autograph.”

What’s an interesting fact about you? “My nickname is ‘Big Slow.’”

What’s your favorite thing about Skagit County? “The sunsets.”

What’s your favorite meal: “Steak and potatoes.”

What was your first job? “I picked blueberries at Bow Hill Blueberry Farms.”

What superpower would you like? “Speed, for sure. I wish I was as fast as The Flash. I don’t have that speed.”

 

