Callie Moore
Age: 29
Born in: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Lives in: Bellingham
Works in: La Conner
Family: “I have four siblings, one is a twin sister.”
Education: “I have a background in ecological restoration and am a current master’s of science candidate at the University of Arkansas in the forest resources program with an emphasis in wildlife ecology and management.”
Occupation: Wildlife biologist for the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Best part of your job: “The diversity of projects I get to work on. One day I could be in a bog looking for endangered beetles and the next I could be flying in a helicopter counting elk.”
Best part of being in the region: “It is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. I love the trees, mountains and weather.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “The Galapagos Islands because of the incredible wildlife viewing opportunities.”
What are you binge watching right now? “I guiltily binge all the medical dramas.”
What is your favorite movie? “Any movie with Leonardo DiCaprio in it.”
What words do you live by? “Never where you thought you’d be, at times where you don’t want to be, but always where you’re supposed to be.”
Best childhood memory: “Performing duets at dance competitions with my twin sister.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A marine biologist.
First job: Cashier at Burger King sophomore year of high school.
Dream job: “I’m not sure, but a job where I get to effectively influence others to decrease their impact on our planet.”
Favorite hobby: Gardening
