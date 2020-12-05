Cate Anderson
Birthplace: Illinois
Age: 60
Occupation: Executive director of the Children's Museum of Skagit County
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Studied administration in child care services at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "People define themselves not only by their jobs, but also by their passions. I know so many people here working to make the community better."
What are your hobbies? Taking care of pets, reading, eating out.
Interesting fact about me: "I only have one more state (Louisiana) to visit."
The world would be a better place if: "(People had) respect and acceptance of others."
Something that brightens my day: Seeing the gratitude in people's faces when Anderson helps them with basic necessities, through the museum's COVID Family Resource Center.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A veterinarian
First job: Taught horseback riding lessons
Person I admire most: "My parents. They really taught us to be citizens of the world. Both of them were hugely involved in their communities (and) taught us how to be resilient."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Yellowstone National Park or Jackson Hole
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your work? "It was wrenching. We went from a staff of 17 to three in a day."
