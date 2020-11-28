Name: Chad Hillier
Birthplace: Sedro-Woolley
Residence: Burlington
Occupation: "I work for Hillier Industries, a small fabrication and welding business."
When you were a kid what was your all-time favorite cartoon? "Tom and Jerry."
What did you want to be when you grew up? "A professional race car driver."
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? "Probably vegemite. It's horrible. It's not good. I've never had it presented in a way that made it taste better."
What's your favorite thing to eat? "Probably a good steak. I'm not real picky. But if I had to pick a last meal it would be a good steak."
What movie have you seen the most times? "Probably the Indiana Jones series."
What do you like about Skagit County? "Probably the small-town values. There's great scenery, fairly even-keeled weather. You can be at the bay in 20 minutes. You can be in the mountains in 20 minutes. You get the variety of both."
What is the farthest you've ever traveled? "I've been East Coast to West Coast. I've probably been to 40-plus states. The farthest from the U.S. has been Australia or New Zealand."
