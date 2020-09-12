Chris Baldwin
Birthplace: Long Island, N.Y.
Age: 50.
Occupation: Chief of field operations for the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, where he oversees the uniformed patrol division.
Residence: Mount Vernon.
Education: Attended University High School in Spokane Valley. Studied criminal justice at Skagit Valley College while on a basketball scholarship.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Look around, it's gorgeous." Plenty of places to hike or fish, but "we're close enough to go to a ballgame in Seattle."
What are your hobbies? Fly fishing. "That's my zen, that's my relaxation." He takes an annual trip to Montana to go fly fishing.
The world would be a better place if: "People had more love, understanding and compassion."
Biggest pet peeve: "How divided we are as a country ... that we can't sit down and talk and hear people out."
Interesting fact about me: "Passionate about autism awareness, because of a family connection."
Something that brightens my day: "Seeing someone do something for someone else, having compassion."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: Wanted to work in law enforcement since he was young. "It's something I always wanted to do. I wanted to help people (and) make the community safer."
First job: Worked at a Big 5 Sporting Goods store.
Person I admire most: "My father. In order to support us he worked three jobs. He went without sleep and still attended all our events. I work one job and I'm worn out."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "I'm split between Hawaii and Montana (for fly fishing)."
How has the pandemic affected my life? "(The Sheriff's Office) not being able to conduct business like we normally would." He said it's much more difficult to try and rebuild the community's trust in law enforcement, amid protests nationally against police violence, when deputies are limited by social distancing. "I want my deputies out of their cars, engaging with the community."
