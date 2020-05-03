Christina Jepperson
Age: 44
Occupation: Advanced registered nurse practitioner
Where are you from? Spokane
How long have you lived in Skagit County? Moved here in 2009 because her husband wanted to have a farm.
Education: Studied microbiology at the University of Washington, then attended Seattle Pacific University to get a Bachelor of Science degree, and then Gonzaga University for a master’s degree.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “The outdoors. I like hiking and fishing.”
What are your hobbies? “I like to read. I like to hike. I like running. I like to sew and to make things with my hands.”
What animal best fits your personality? “A dog. They’re outgoing and clever. And I’m happy whenever I see people.”
What is your favorite book? “’Les Misérables.’ It’s about overcoming obstacles in not just one character’s life but in multiple situations.”
The world would be a better place if: “People quit blaming others.”
What have you been binge watching? “All Netflix original movies.”
How have you been spending your time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order? As an essential worker, she has spent much of her time at work, as well as homeschooling and biking.
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “We can relearn how to self-entertain. We don’t need to rely on others or places or things to entertain us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.