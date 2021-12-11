Birthplace: "Mount Vernon. I was born here and I've been here my whole life. I grew up in Bow."
Occupation: Sedro-Woolley Police Department lieutenant
Job description: "It's more of an administrative role in policing. We are a small police department so I still go to calls, but a lot of my focus this past year has been updating the policy manual."
Education: "I'm a Burlington-Edison High School graduate, 1995. Then I went to Skagit Valley College and got my AA degree in general studies."
What did you want to be when you grew up? "I always wanted to be in law enforcement."
First job: "I worked in the fields when I was 12. I worked picking strawberries and blueberries."
Family: "I'm married and have two girls, one is in middle school and the other one is already off to college actually at Montana State. My wife is a nurse in the Burlington-Edison School District."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The summers here are perfect. It's almost, like, worth the wait through the winter rain."
What is your favorite thing about fall? "I'm a sports nut, so I like to watch all the football, basketball, college sports that's on."
What are your hobbies? "Being involved with my kids and family. I enjoy coaching my daughter's sports teams. I've always been involved with soccer, basketball, softball, any sports she has participated in. And with my other daughter, she did dance, so I enjoyed seeing the Nutcracker a bunch of times."
Something that brightens my day: "Getting out of my gear after a shift and going out on our small farm to feed the cows, pigs, horses and ducks. It's relaxing."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "I've been to England because my mom is from England. I was only 7 though, so I don't remember much."
If you could vacation anywhere, you’d go to: "Nashville. We had a trip planned pre-COVID."
What’s your favorite movie? "'Hoosiers.' It's a basketball movie and I remember my dad taking me to see it."
