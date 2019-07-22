Dave Willson
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired firefighter.
Lives in: Anacortes. Moved here about seven years ago to live on a boat, but is about to depart on a cross-country trip in a fifth-wheel trailer.
Why did you choose Anacortes? “We’ve been coming up here since the early 70s. When we retired, we knew we wanted to come up here and boat for awhile.”
What do you like about living in the Skagit Valley? The weather and the proximity to the islands.
When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? A firefighter.
What are your hobbies? Fishing, traveling, boating.
What is your favorite book? “A Moveable Feast,” by Ernest Hemmingway. “I like Hemmingway’s writings, I always have.”
The world would be a better place if: “Everyone thought more about everyone else.”
What would you do with $1 million? “I wouldn’t change my lifestyle. I would be in a position to help other people and probably set up some type of foundation.”
What would be your spirit animal? Some type of large bird. “I’d love to see their viewpoint on the world.”
