David G. Rodriguez
Birthplace: Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico
Residence: Burlington
Family: Wife Anita and three children: Celina, Katie and Julian
Occupation: Middle school principal in Whatcom County
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "Everything! I love that we are close to the mountains and the beach."
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? "I love 'Tom and Jerry.'"
What is your favorite movie? "'Hoosiers.' We are a basketball family."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A superhero."
What is your biggest pet peeve? "Very little bothers me."
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? "Planned a last-minute trip to Fresno (California) to attend a concert with close friends. It was so much fun. It was planned over dinner with friends, next thing you knew we booked flights, bought concert tickets, and overnight accommodations. It was very random."
Mountains or beach? Why? "Both, that is why I live in Skagit! We are close to both."
What is the farthest you have ever traveled? "Mexico, multiple times. We are hoping to go to Europe soon."
If you could go on vacation anywhere, where would you go? "How many can I list? Specific countries I would love to explore: Brazil, Spain, Italy, Egypt and Thailand."
What is a positive thing you are taking out of the COVID-19 pandemic? "It has given me the opportunity to spend more time with family. I was able connect with many of them and friends over Zoom. It has also brought many people closer together to problem-solve and figure out many challenges with the pandemic. This required lots of thinking outside the box."
