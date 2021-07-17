Name: Dean Taylor
Birthplace: Carmi, Illinois
Age: 66+
Occupation: Retired school teacher
Residence: Clear Lake
Education: University of Illinois
Family: Ruth, Nik, Dude, Leon, Andrew, Nicki and Delphi
What are your hobbies? "Hiking and growing flowers … zinnias."
The world would be a better place if: "We need to practice grace in our lives. We also need to celebrate what we have in common with each other."
Biggest pet peeve: "Litter along the roadway and recycling in the garbage cans."
Interesting fact about me: "I tend to be very superstitious and a creature of habit."
Something that brightens my day: "Walking with my dog, Dude."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A small-business owner but discovered that teaching allowed me more time with my family."
First job: "Working on a farm in southern Illinois driving a tractor for a local farmer."
Favorite thing to eat: "Biscuits and gravy."
Best childhood memory: "Summer vacations at Kentucky Lake."
Person I admire most: "That person that speaks out against injustice."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Santiago de Compostela, Spain."
Have you ever met anyone famous? "Artist and mountaineer Dee Molenaar."
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? "John Muir."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Walking the Camino through Portugal."
If you could travel through time, where would you go: "I would go to 1892 Washington to meet my great grandfather who had traveled from Indiana and staked a claim to 160 forested acres in the Wynootchee River Valley on the peninsula."
What have you binged watch? "NCAA Division I softball."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "We found out that when things got difficult people who we previously took for granted stepped up big time as essential heroes to keep us going during those trying times. Hopefully we don’t forget them when we go back to normalcy."
