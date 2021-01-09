Duane Stowe
Birthplace: Sedro-Woolley
Age: 91
Occupation: Owner of Stowe’s Shoes & Clothing in Burlington
Residence: Burlington
Education: Burlington-Edison High School graduate. Degree in business administration and marketing from Washington State University
Family: Wife and two daughters, two granddaughters, grandson-in-law, and two great grandsons
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “This is home. When I was in the Korean War, Uncle Sam gave me a tour around the world and I was very happy to get back to Skagit County. We have the seashore and mountains and we can go to either one when we want.”
When you were younger, what did you want to be? “I wanted to be a retailer and to play store.”
What are your hobbies? ”I’ve kayaked all over the San Juan Islands. I used to play golf and go fishing, and at 91, you slow down a bit.”
What is the most spontaneous thing you have ever done? “A friend of ours called and said ‘come down to San Diego and go to the Pageant of the Masters.’ It’s an art show where they take famous paintings and people portray them to symphony music.”
What is your advice to younger generations? ”Enjoy every day, that’s important. They go by fast.”
If you could time travel anywhere, where would it be? “Abraham Lincoln was one of the greatest presidents we ever had. I would have liked to have met him. I just finished a book about his time as president during the Civil War. We would have two countries if it wasn’t for him.”
How does living through a pandemic compare to other time periods you have lived through? ”I’ve never experienced anything like the pandemic, where everything is shut down. It’s killing all the small businesses and there isn’t a thing they can do. The pandemic is the worst thing economically that has happened to the country.”
What does the pandemic have you missing the most? ”We can’t go to church, can’t go to Rotary Club, can’t go to Soroptimist, and can’t eat out.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “When they say to observe the rules, do it. Wear masks ... I lived through the polio epidemic. We do know how (COVID-19) is spread, (with) polio we didn’t know how it was spread ... I would say the positive is when they set up these guidelines, observe them, and we’re going to get through it.”
