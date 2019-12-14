Elizabeth Churape García
Age: 34
Family: Husband, son and family dog.
Where do you live? Mount Vernon
Where are you from? Michoacán, Mexico. Family came to the United States when she was 2 years old, first to Eastern Washington, where her family worked in an orchard. "We had that migrant experience."
How long have you lived in Skagit County? Seven years.
What brought you to Mount Vernon? "It was really important for me to provide my son with a place where he could grow up, because I didn't have that."
What do you like about living in the Skagit Valley? "One thing I really embrace about the valley is its richness and diversity in terms of its surrounding environment (and its people)."
What do you do? Teacher at LaVenture Middle School, working on her administrator certificate.
What makes you happy? "I feel most happy when I know that I can be part of a community that's inclusive and be able to carry that experience forward."
What did you want to be when you grew up? Didn't have an answer to that question until she was in high school, when she wanted to either be a teacher or an interpreter. In her current job, she gets to do both.
The world would be a better place if: "We generally took the time to know one another and embrace each other's differences and gain a deeper perspective."
What is your favorite holiday? The Winter Solstice "It's an opportunity to really spend time with loved ones."
