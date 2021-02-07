Name: Flora Lucatero
Birthplace: Fresno, California
Residence: Mount Vernon
Family: Happily married with four boys. Was raised in a family with four sisters.
Occupation: Executive director of Children of the Valley after-school program
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “The people, the farmland and the small-town feel.”
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? “’The Flintstones.’”
What is your favorite movie? “I fall asleep during movies, but love ‘The Perfect Game.’”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “A physical therapist at a children’s hospital.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? “People that complain with no solutions.”
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? “I’m not a spontaneous person. I’m definitely a planner. But one time we decided to go snowboarding up at Whistler and left at 8 p.m. that night.”
Mountains or beach? “Definitely beach.”
What is the farthest you have ever traveled? “Mexico City, Mexico.”
If you could go on vacation anywhere, where would you go? “Spain and Italy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.