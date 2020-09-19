Gabe Beuckman
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 24
Occupation: Mount Vernon police officer
Residence: Skagit County
Education: "I went to Conway Schools, high school in Mount Vernon and then Central Washington University in Ellensburg for a bachelor's in criminal justice with a minor in sociology."
Family: "My little sister and I are fourth-generation Skagit County, with my mom's side of the family from around here and my dad from Moses Lake."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "You only have one place that's home, and I have so many family and friends from growing up in the area, I feel lucky I've been able to stay home when a lot have had to move. It's my community."
What are your hobbies? "I like to be outside, hiking, camping."
The world would be a better place if: "We could learn to listen to each other a little bit more ... Not everybody thinks the same or feels the same about everything, but we should all try to get along."
Biggest pet peeve: Being late.
Something that brightens my day: Seeing other people happy.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "From the time I was probably about 10, I wanted to be a cop."
First job: Working for the Mount Vernon Parks Department.
Best childhood memory: "My first Mariners game."
Person I admire most: "My grandpa; he was definitely my biggest role model because he was a super hard-working, really honest guy."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "I've been to a few states over on the East Coast."
What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Johnny Cash.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "The beaches in Normandy, France, or Germany to see all the WWII stuff."
If you could travel through time, where would you go? "The Gold Rush in California and the Midwest. I think that was a really interesting time in American history."
What have you been binge watching? "The Office."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "Everything slowing down and everybody getting a chance to catch up ... While at home it more or less focused people to reconnect."
