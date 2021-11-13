Occupation: “I work at the Concrete Theatre and Act One Ice Cream Parlor.”
Education: “I was home-schooled and graduated this year. I plan to do online programs next to get certified for equine massage and horse training.”
First job: “I worked for my neighbor and at a barn in Sedro-Woolley, cleaning stalls.”
Family: “I am one of soon-to-be seven kids in my family; I am the oldest, and the youngest is due any time now. It kind of can be crazy at times having such a large family, but it’s also a lot of fun.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I am very into outdoor-type activities, and honestly I’ll probably never leave Skagit ... I especially love living in the Concrete-Birdsview area because of the small community.”
What is your favorite thing about fall? “I really like going for a trail ride in October with all the fall colors.”
What are your hobbies? “Horses and 4-H have been my biggest hobbies; I’ve aged out of 4-H now but the horses aren’t going anywhere.”
The world would be a better place if: “People weren’t so judgmental and were more open to everybody making choices that are right for themselves.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Seeing people get things handed to them and never learning the value of working for what they want.”
Something that brightens my day: “Coming out to feed my horses in the morning and having them greet me.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “I have a lot of family over on the eastern side of the state, so we’ve made several trips over there, and I’ve also gone to Oregon a couple of times.”
If you could vacation anywhere, you’d go to: “I’d ideally take a trip to Montana with my horses.”
What’s your favorite movie? “8 Seconds.”
What have you been binge-watching? “Heartland” and “Virgin River.”
What have you missed most during the COVID-19 pandemic? “The time I used to be able to spend with my friends and the things we used to be able to go do. I missed out on basically a full year of 4-H.”
