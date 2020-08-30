HENRY JANICKI
Residence: Clear Lake
Hometown: Sedro-Woolley
Age: 25
Occupation: Barista at Ristretto Coffee Lounge & Wine Bar in Mount Vernon. Leaving job to start work in construction management.
Education: Self-taught. Has worked in logging, construction, framing and concrete paving.
Household: Lives with second cousin.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Skagit County is extremely rich in abundance, and the climate is perfect for abundance. Food, skiing, swimming in the ocean, hikes and rivers. You can live here your whole life and not scratch the surface.”
What are your hobbies? “Gardening, climbing trees, singing, dancing and celebrating life with friends.”
What is an interesting fact about you? “I lived in South America for nine months on $1,500.”
What was your first job? “My first official job was tying rebar and pouring concrete at 17.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would it be? “I think I’d go back to Ecuador and the Amazon.”
What is your favorite thing to eat? “Fresh wild mountain blueberries. (You can find them at) 4,000 to 5,000 feet in the North Cascades.”
How did you spend your time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order? “Building my house and growing my garden.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “Focus. We can evaluate what’s important.”
