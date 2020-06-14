Jackie Ferry
Birthplace: Seattle
Age: 38
Occupation: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and Chelángen Department Director for the Samish Indian Nation
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Education: “I got my undergrad at Western in Bellingham and then I got a masters degree in archaeology at Sheffield in England.”
Family: “I have an identical twin sister Brittany and a 3-year-old nephew Owen and I live with my dog Jasper.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? “The farthest south I’ve been is Costa Rica, the farthest north is Alaska and the farthest east is Estonia.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I had a trip planned before COVID in the southern U.S. — I’ve never been there — to New Orleans and Key West.”
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “I would love to see Bronze Age England; I’d like to see Stonehenge and all of those monuments during that period.”
How have you been spending your time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order? “I’ve been reading more and doing some yard work. I’ve also been watching some virtual lectures and livestream events.”
What does staying home have you missing most? “My family. They’re in the Aberdeen area.”
Are you binge watching any shows? “I watch videos on YouTube. One I like is ‘Today I Found Out.’”
Something that brightens my day: “My dog. He’s adorable and entertaining and chatty, and I’m especially grateful for him right now with COVID.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “A marine biologist and study whales. Then I learned I’m no good at biology and I get seasick.”
First job: “Babysitting. Then I actually got hired as an archaeologist right out of college.”
Best childhood memory: “Going camping with my dad and my sister.”
Person I admire most and why: “My sister. She’s really smart and always learning. She’s got a great sense of humor, she’s working full time and a single mom who fostered her son before she adopted him, and she’s getting her doctorate ... online.”
What celebrity would you most like to meet (dead or alive)? “It would be cool to meet somebody inspiring like Barack Obama.”
Interesting fact about me: “My heritage is Irish and I’m a dual Irish citizen.”
The world would be a better place if: “Everyone could be kind to each other.”
