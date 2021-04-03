James Rangel
Age: 34
Occupation: Navy reservist, student at Skagit Valley College
Residence: Mount Vernon
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The weather and the greenness of the area. Being from Texas, it's usually brown and burnt. Here it's lively and cooler. It's also much prettier out here with the mountains."
What are your hobbies? "Would studying count? With COVID and all that, I haven't gone out too much, but I do more working out than I normally do."
What is the farthest you have traveled? "I've traveled to Norway. Between Israel and Norway, that's the farthest I've traveled. Those were on one deployment."
What is a surprising fact about you? "I'm a helicopter pilot."
What brightens your day? "Learning something new. It's weird, but learning something new makes your day a lot better. That's why I'm in college."
What is your favorite food? "Pizza is my favorite. Any kind of pizza. Anything that tastes good is my favorite."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "That people can take a reflection on what they've experienced and improve on themselves. People are at home, doing same thing over and over again, and can reflect on what they want to do moving forward."
What have you been watching lately? "This will probably date me, but I've been watching a lot of 'The X-Files.' It's interesting. When I was a kid I was afraid of it; now it's interesting. It definitely defines an era."
