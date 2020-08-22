JEN DALEY
Birthplace: Ontario, Oregon.
Occupation: College and career counselor at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Residence: Sedro-Woolley.
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? Scooby-Doo.
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “Easy” by The Commodores.
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? Termites in Belize.
What is your favorite movie? “The original version of ‘It Happened One Night’ with Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? Losing things.
If you could travel through time, where would you go? “I would go back to when my kids were babies.”
What job would you be terrible at? “I couldn’t work at the Humane Society because I would bring them all home.”
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? “Hiked over a mountain pass in the middle of the night in high school.”
Mountains or beach? Both.
”The Walking Dead” or “Game of Thrones,” which would you survive longer in? “’Game of Thrones,’ for sure. I can negotiate, but run very slow.”
