Jere LaFollette

Age: 75

Residence: Mount Vernon

Occupation: Part-time instructor in the human services department at Skagit Valley College.

Family: Wife Wende Sanderson, married 33 years. One son, who works in social work in Boston.

Education: Graduated from the University of Washington School of Social Work. Masters degree from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health.

Biggest pet peeve: “We have to not let the little things get us down, and appreciate the good things.”

Best part of living in Skagit County: “Having that ready access to the outdoors ... plus we have access to Seattle. It really is the best combination.”

Something that brightens my day: Teaching, and being involved with Skagit Valley College.

When I was younger, I wanted to be: He’s been interested in social services since his time as an undergraduate student after he worked at a youth rehab camp.

First job: Busboy and dishwasher at a restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Best job: “I have to say, teaching is at the top. It’s been so rewarding.”

Person I admire most: ”President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and all that he did to bring our country out of the Depression and support the common man.”

The world would be a better place if: “Finding solutions to the worldwide migration of people by alleviating poverty and helping people where they are.”

 

 

