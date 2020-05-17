Jim Ramos
Birthplace: Colorado
Age: 52
Occupation: Chiropractor at Ramos Chiropractic & Massage Center in Sedro-Woolley
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Colorado State University, Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
Family: Wife and 13-year-old son. Two dogs and a cat.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I love the people, the valley, being close to saltwater, the river, and the mountains.”
What are your hobbies? “Mostly saltwater fishing. We love going for salmon, halibut, lingcod and shrimp.”
When you were younger, what did you want to be? “When I was younger, I thought I was going to be an attorney. That changed sophomore year in college after taking an anatomy class. I had a whole new appreciation for what my dad did, who was a chiropractor for 55 years.”
What was your first job? “Probably cutting lawns.”
What is your favorite thing to eat? “Seafood. Probably salmon and fresh Dungeness crab (that we caught).”
What is your best childhood memory? “My family vacations with five brothers and one sister. We would take family vacations to Lake Havasu in Arizona. We would meet up with cousins and have a family reunion and snorkel and jet ski.”
What is a surprising fact about you? “I think people would be surprised to know my love for carpentry. I’m building my front deck as we speak.”
How have you been spending your time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order? “My (chiropractic) office has been busy as ever. We’re big promoters of (boosting) the immune system with natural means.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “I think everyone is learning to appreciate time with their loved ones. And I think we are becoming a cleaner and healthier society because of this. Because everybody is learning to practice better hygiene. Washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes. These should have been done since the beginning of time and now everyone is rampant about it.”
