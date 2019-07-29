John C. Bromet
Age: 79
Occupation: Retired teacher
Education: University of Idaho, class of ‘65
Lives in: Rockport
Place of birth: Boise, Idaho
What do you like about living in the Skagit Valley? “I love the beauty here and the people. The communities are so supportive. I live right on the base of the North Cascades National Park, which is gorgeous. Where could I find a better place to live?”
What is an interesting fact about you? “I like to sing, and I sing in the Kulshan Chorus. We went to Norway this summer on tour.”
What is your favorite place you’ve ever been? “Right here (in Skagit County) ... up close to the North Cascades National Park.”
What is your favorite restaurant? Pacioni’s Pizzaria
What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen? The insanity in the White House.
Something that brightens your day is: “Talking to young ladies interviewing me and being able to sing my mantra. Usually I have to pay to sing it!”
Favorite childhood memory: “My favorite childhood memory was getting up to bat at Longfellow Grade School in Boise and connecting with one and knocking it out ... . Throughout childhood I had to move a lot because my father was looking for work, so I had to really struggle to fit in. When I hit that ball out of the lot I didn’t have to fight to have anyone accept me.”
