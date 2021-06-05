Josie Urbick
Age: 45
Residence: Big Lake
Hometown: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Executive chef and owner of Skagit Landing, Spinach Bus Ventures food and beverage division
Education: Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Scottsdale
Family: Parents Charlie and Patty Urbick, brother Peter, sister-in-law Danielle and 1 1/2-year-old niece Molly
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “One of the reasons I’m here is because of the bounty of Skagit Valley and the many types of foods that are grown here ... And the sense of community and how much people support each other.”
What do you want to be when you were a kid? “I wanted to be a stock broker, or I wanted to be an actress and live in a penthouse.”
Hobbies: ”Hiking, kayaking, reading, drinking wine, going wine tasting and learning about wine.”
Most adventurous thing you’ve ever done: ”I quit my very well-paid job years ago to go to culinary school and moved across the country to Arizona and started a new career.”
Farthest you’ve ever traveled: New Zealand
Person I admire most: ”My grandpa Ron ... He was so full of integrity and people looked up to him. He was honest and hardworking and fair, and all the things I strive to be.”
Biggest pet peeve: ”Modifiers (at restaurants). (For example) ‘I would like chicken fettuccine without the chicken and extra parsley.’”
Favorite food: Pizza
How have you been spending your time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic? “I started a dancing happy hour on Instagram until they caught me and blocked me because I was playing music in the background I didn’t have the rights to. People would come on and I would call people out and they would do a dance.”
What do you miss the most while having to stay home? “My family and friends. And I miss going out to eat. I like being able to have that social interaction.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “I think learning to slow down and that sometimes we equate moving with life, and slowing down with dying. It’s more about balance and that we don’t have to be going X10 to feel alive ... Another thing is starting a business. This happened and here I am. It’s where I was supposed to end up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.