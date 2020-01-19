Julie Stone
Age: 33
Born in: Mount Vernon
Lives in: Concrete
Family: “My partner and I have a 10-month-old son who is a big goofball already. My dad is a local contractor, my mom does pottery and I have three brothers.”
Occupation: Youth leadership manager at North Cascades Institute
Education: “I have a BA in psychology and a BS in exercise science from Western Washington University. I thought I wanted to work in sports psychology and go into neuroscience.”
Best part of living here: “I grew up in Bellingham and there is just more space in the Skagit Valley and it’s a really special place to live.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’ve been trying to cut back on travel lately, particularly flying because of the greenhouse gas emissions, but I would really love to drive down to the Southwest and explore that area.”
What are you most looking forward to this winter? “We just got our big snow, which I always look forward to. We have about 14 inches at our house.”
What are you binging on TV right now? “’Alone,’ which is this reality TV show where they send people out into a very unpopulated place like the north end of Vancouver Island and have them try to survive with a few items as long as they can.”
What are you reading right now? “It’s hard to read with a baby. I’ve been trying to spend all the time I can getting sleep.”
What is your favorite book? “I love ‘Lord of the Rings.’”
Who do you admire most and why? “My mom. It kind of blows my mind how much she was able to do for us, especially having four kids when having one is so challenging.”
Best childhood memory: “Being able to explore outside as a child, growing up near Whatcom Falls Park.”
