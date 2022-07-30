Kate Helmreich
Birthplace: Milford, Michigan
Age: 43
Occupation: Anacortes Chamber of Commerce events and communications coordinator
Residence: Anacortes
Family: Married for 16 years. Has a 12-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "It's beautiful. Where else can you find the water and the mountains?"
The world would be a better place if: "People were just kind and respected each other."
Biggest pet peeve: "People who chew with their mouth open or when the cupboard doors are left open."
Something that brightens my day: Sunshine
When I was younger I wanted to be: A cowgirl
Best childhood memory: "Going to my grandparents' cottage on Lake Huron. Waking up and looking at the water."
What's the farthest you've ever traveled? Japan
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Hawaii, which would make a trip to all 50 states.
Favorite job: Being a mom
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite movie: "Casablanca"
Favorite sports team: Detroit Tigers
