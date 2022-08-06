Katherine Lewis
Herald staff
Newsroom
Residence: Mount Vernon
How long have you Lived in Skagit County?: Since 1994
Where did you grow up? California
Occupation: Basket-making. Used to grow vegetables with husband, now grows willow trees for basket-making.
Where else have you lived in Washington? The Olympic Peninsula, Tacoma and Puyallup.
What is your favorite part about living in Skagit County? “It’s a beautiful place to be, it’s a great climate for growing things, nice people. A lot of good creative people.”
The world would be a better place if ... “everybody knew how to make things.”
What do you wish people paid more attention to? “Learning how to make things and how to do things with your hands is something we don’t focus on enough.”
Fun fact: Katherine’s basket-making occupation stemmed from her and her husband needing containers to store the vegetables they used to grow and sell together.
