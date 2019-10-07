Kayla Koens

Age: 19

Residence: Mount Vernon

When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher.

Favorite subject? “English, because I like to write. I like journaling, self-help stuff.”

Favorite book? “Probably ‘Girl, Wash Your Face’ (by Rachel Hollis). It’s super-empowering and motivates you to make yourself better.”

Favorite movie? “The Breakfast Club.”

How many times have you seen it? “Probably eight, nine times. Maybe double digits.”

Farthest ever traveled? “Probably either Florida or Hawaii.”

Where would you most like to travel? “The Maldives. (I learned about it) from YouTube videos and travel blogs.”

Who is your hero? “My mom. She’s everything I aspire to be.”

First job? “I worked at a day care center. I loved it. I love kids, they’re so fun.”

Is a hot dog a sandwich? “It’s a hot dog.”

