Occupation: Judicial assistant in Skagit County Superior Court, where she's responsible for taking care of juries during trials. She recently celebrated her 30-year anniversary with the county. “You meet all kinds of new people, especially with juries."
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Mount Vernon High School
What do you like about living in Skagit County? You have easy access to both the water and the mountains. "I just love the valley. We have the best of both worlds."
What are your hobbies? "I love to golf, but I'm really bad at it." Also, going on walks with her dog and volunteering with the Burlington Soroptimist club.
The world would be a better place if: "If everybody would just be kind."
Biggest pet peeve: "People who litter."
Something that brightens my day: "My dog, Chichi. She's named for my favorite Hawaiian drink."
First job: Picking berries for Mike and Jean’s Berry Farm, starting at 9 years old.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: "A book keeper, and I'm horrible with math." She got her first experience with accounting while working at Mike and Jean's Berry Farm. "I was so bad at picking berries, they moved me into the office."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Europe. I would love to go to Italy."
Person I admire most: Her dad, former Skagit County Sheriff Gary Frazier. "I turn to him every time I need advice. (But) I don't always take it."
How has COVID-19 impacted your life? "I had to learn to really like myself, because I was by myself. I learned to be my favorite company."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.