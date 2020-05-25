Kelly Fitzgerald
Birthplace: Southern California, but grew up in Anacortes
Age: 35
Occupation: Farmer and licensed mental health counselor
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
Family: Husband and three children
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I love the sense of community here. And it’s absolutely beautiful.”
What are your hobbies? “Horseback riding, camping, baking, crocheting.”
Something that brightens your day: “Snuggling with our baby goats. They jump all over me and make me laugh.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: Veterinarian.
First job: Lifeguard at Fidalgo Pool.
Favorite thing to eat? Homegrown bacon
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Japan and South Korea.
How have you been spending your time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order? “Spring is always really busy for us with lots of baby animals on the farm. I milk the goats twice a day and care for our various other livestock, including pigs, cows and poultry. I’ve also spent more time gardening than usual and have been teaching the kids how to bake. We are certainly not bored, but we do miss our friends and other activities.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “I suspect that the pandemic will cause many people to re-evaluate what is truly most important in their lives. This break from normal can be a time for stillness and reflection.”
