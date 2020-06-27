Kelly Hawkins
Birthplace: Castle Air Force Base, Merced, California
Occupation: ASB adviser and business education teacher at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Residence: Clear Lake
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? Rollie Pollie Ollie.
If you had a theme song, what would it be? "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves.
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? Squid.
What is your favorite movie? "Sense & Sensibility."
What is your biggest pet peeve? Crumbs in my butter.
If you could travel through time, where would you go? Old English times and hopefully be a lady. Yep, would even like the dress and corset.
Would you rather breathe like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? Breathe like Darth Vader — no one has ever been scared of me.
What job would you be terrible at? The boss. I am too nice.
Mountains or beach? Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.