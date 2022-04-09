...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Birthplace: Bellingham, grew up in the Nooksack Valley
Age: 29
Occupation: Emergency room nurse at Providence Regional Medical Center
Residence: She and her husband purchased a home in downtown Mount Vernon. "We lived in Bellingham, but we really liked the idea of settling in Skagit. It has that small-town feel that we both grew up with.”
Education: Graduated from Nooksack Valley High School. Studied nursing at Eastern Washington University and Washington State University.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The accessibility to so many things outdoors. Anything you can imagine basically. Also the people are so friendly, and they're really genuine about it."
What are your hobbies? Kayaking, walking her dog, riding her bike. "I recently started getting into backpacking a lot more (and) I started volunteering with search and rescue."
Biggest pet peeve? “Probably smacking gum, even though I do it all the time.”
The world would be a better place if: “Maybe if everyone did just one thing a day that made them leave something better than when they found it, whether that's as easy as tidying something up or being there for someone.”
Something that brightens my day: "My dog, Sampson."
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I always wanted to be a nurse. I knew that from pretty early on. It started with loving science, but also knowing I wanted a career that worked with people, and that I could be on my feet."
First job: Worked for a small business that made model sailboats in Everson. "Anything from really tiny boats you could put in your bathtub to giant radio-controlled boats that people race.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’ve always wanted to do an extended kayaking trip along B.C."
Person I admire most: "The person I admire the most is my mom (Julie). She loves her family. She'd do anything for her family."
One way the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your life: "Personally, it's funny, my husband says I have two speeds, stop and go, and I think that's true. I think the pandemic has in some ways taught me that it's OK to slow down a bit."
