Name: Kenneth Alexander
Age: 34
Job: Academic interventionist and head football coach, Mount Vernon High School
Education: Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Central Washington University, College of the Redwoods
Favorite athlete growing up: "I'd say Kobe Bryant, Ray Lewis. Those two for sure. You can always say Michael Jordan, he was the first one."
First job: "My first real job was that I used to deliver furniture from Quality Rentals."
Best job: "So far, being head football coach (at Mount Vernon High School). That's been the most fun."
Farthest ever traveled: "About six hours — that was to Puerto Vallarta."
Have you ever met anyone famous? "I'd say yes, definitely. In my (mixed martial arts) fighting days I ran into some cool guys. I met Randy Couture. It's kind of weird because I used to be in that scene ... but from the outside looking in, those guys are definitely famous."
What's the most important thing you've learned about coaching? "A lot of the trials and tribulations that happen in a game prepares you for life after football. What you learn over a season or in a program carries with you ... learning to work with a team, working with people, dealing with adversity."
What lesson have you learned from the COVID pandemic? "You've got to learn to adapt to circumstances that are handed to you. You've got to adapt to circumstances and make them the best you can."
What's something you recommend? "A book and a documentary called 'The Secret.' It's positive thinking, setting up your visions. That's why I'm a glass-half-filled guy. You can put together the right pieces in your life by visualizing, by writing it down, by setting a plan toward your goal. The goofiest kid I knew recommended it to me, but it changed my life."
Favorite meal: "Tacos ... I know people say this but I probably eat tacos every other day. It's a big part of my diet."
