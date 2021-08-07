Ken Kossman
Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Age: 80
Occupation: Retired. Worked for Boeing for 34 years, starting as a programmer and working his way up to director of information services. "I loved hiring people and seeing them accomplish goals."
Residence: Mount Vernon. Moved here from Renton after he retired.
Education: Received both undergraduate and graduate degrees in mathematics at Eastern New Mexico University.
Family: He and his wife, Gwen, have three kids living in the Seattle area.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? He loves driving through farmland. "Gwen, my wife, and I would just spend a lot of time driving through the area."
What are your hobbies? Dancing, volunteer work.
The world would be a better place if: "(People) trying to understand and respect each other ... for what they are, and just get out of that 'us and them' attitude. We've gotten so poisoned."
Biggest pet peeve: Politics. He looks up to politicians of an earlier era, who he felt put their country ahead of themselves. "Now you have to look pretty hard to find politicians who aren't out for themselves."
Interesting fact about me: "Gwen was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago. I've gotten really interested in what dementia is, and how it affects the brain. It's tough watching a loved one go through this, (but) that's where support systems come in. My three kids are super with this."
Something that brightens my day: Dancing. He and Gwen took lessons so they would be prepared for their middle child's wedding, and have been dancing together ever since.
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A professional baseball player.
First job: Delivered newspapers in Clovis, New Mexico.
Person I admire most: His wife. "She worked as a psychiatric nurse ... and she was really good at it."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "I think I'd go back to Norway." On a previous visit, he went on a summer solstice cruise up the county's coastline. "The fjords there are so beautiful, you have to see them to understand."
