Kenneth McLaughlin
Age: 52
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Entrepreneur; owner of In Good Spirit gift shop
Why did you move to Skagit County? “My husband and I knew we wanted out of California. I had been doing hair for 32 years, and it does take a toll on the body. I decided to retire. We had family in Washington state and moved to Mukilteo first. Rents were so high we started looking for a house. I was walking up and down First Street (in Mount Vernon) and people smiled, you said ‘hello’ and they said ‘hello’ back.”
What is your favorite part of running a business in Mount Vernon? “I love meeting people. ... The Mount Vernon Downtown Association and merchants and business owners have been super friendly and helpful.”
How would you describe your shop? “It’s a gift store with a spiritual/metaphysical edge that carries unique and hard-to-find items.”
What is your favorite movie? “Now, Voyager.” A 1942 film starring Bette Davis. “I love everything to do with transformation of the human spirit.”
What is your favorite food? “Biscuits and chocolate gravy. It was my grandmother’s recipe. When I eat it, it’s like a hug from her.”
What are you most proud of in life? “I’ve managed to help a lot of people by being honest and open about my failings and situations people don’t like to talk about.”
