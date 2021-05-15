Kevin Jackman
Age: 34
Residence: La Conner
Occupation: Water quality analyst for Skagit County
Education: “I have a bachelor’s in biotechnology and a master’s in biochemistry. I also went to the police academy — I used to be a police officer.”
Family: “I live in La Conner with my lovely wife Shireen, my brother is in Kingston and my sister is in Phoenix.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “I love that everything seems to be based around the Skagit River ... I love all the local food and that it’s grown right here. I love the diversity of ideas and that with politics it’s more of a purple space.”
What are your hobbies? “I do rare book collecting and I love playing softball.”
The world would be a better place if: “We focused more on what we have in common than what our differences are. We are all 99.9% genetically similar.”
Biggest pet peeve: Selfishness.
Something that brightens my day: Someone helping out their neighbor.
First job: “I started working for my parents’ business when I was 5, then at 15 I went and got a job at a movie theater.”
Best childhood memory: “I was stuck in a city for a long time, so when I was a kid I just loved getting to be barefoot on any grass I could find.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Europe.
What have you been binge watching? “My wife and I are really late to the Survivor train, so we’ve been doing a couple of episodes each evening.”
Person I admire most: My wife.
How have you been spending your time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic? “We were able to finally buy the home we’ve been renting for a long time ... so we’ve been working on the inside and outside of the house and in the yard.”
What do you miss the most while having to stay home? “My wife and I did grad school in Canada, so we would visit friends pretty regularly in B.C. and we haven’t been able to see them for over a year.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “If you have the ability to reassess your priorities, with your time and your money, it’s a perfect chance to do it.”
