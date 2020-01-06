Goskagit

Kip Jones

Age: 38

Job: Burlington-Edison High School counselor and boys’ wrestling coach.

First job: “I cleaned gum off bus seats. I worked at a school bus garage and cleaned seats, painted bus wheels, whatever they needed done.”

Best job: “My job now. I love coaching, so being in the coaching role (here) is huge for me. And being a counselor, I get to communicate with the kids one on one. Really, I get to do that in both my roles, just differently.”

Misconceptions about his job: “Every student I meet is different, so every day (as a counselor) is different. One day you could be helping a student apply to college; another day, a student may tell you about breaking up with their boyfriend or girlfriend. One may just want to talk about a fun movie they just saw. There’s a lot of variety.”

Something you’d recommend: “I recommend taking time to sit down with your family and watch a movie. And not on a device.”

Farthest ever traveled: “To Mexico. I’ve also been to the East Coast.”

Best advice ever received: “Probably just ‘be you.’”

