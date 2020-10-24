Name: Lacey Summers
Age: 34
Birthplace: Seattle area
Residence: Mount Vernon
Family: "My husband and I have a daughter who is going to be 5 and a son who is going to be 2."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "It's really beautiful here and it's fun to take the kids to local farms."
Occupation: Manager and stylist at Salon Bellissima in Bellingham.
Education: "I did a few years of community college focused on American Sign Language and then I went to Northwest Hair Academy that used to be in Mount Vernon."
What are your hobbies? "We don't get out much these days, but we are big Seahawks fans who love to watch the games, and when I can I enjoy taking walks with the kids."
Biggest pet peeve: "A lack of personal responsibility. You have more control over what happens to you, or your perspective, than you think."
Something that brightens my day: "Any time I can help someone else brighten their day, like when they love their hair. I also love these beautiful fall days."
Best childhood memory: "My parents and I went on a lot of camping trips or day and weekend trips to different places in Washington."
Person I admire most: "My dad. He is just a very kind, wise, stoic human, and a very good dad who is like a best friend to me."
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "Hawaii. We went to Kauai."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Back to Kauai. I dream of it a lot."
What have you been binge watching? "I just finished 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and have been watching a lot of 'Scooby-Doo' with my kids."
What does the pandemic have you missing most? "Live performances like concerts or comedy shows, my kids being able to interact with other kids, and being able to gather with family."
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "I'm a germaphobe, so I'm happy people are practicing better hand hygiene. Maybe we will also make great leaps in preventing something similar like this from happening in the future."
