Larry Otos
Age: 59
Occupation: Retired. Principal of The Otos Group LLC
Where are you from? Born in Vancouver, Washington, graduated from Tumwater High School
Where do you live? Mount Vernon
Education: Graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “The close-knit community. And the outdoor opportunities. We have such a rich resource here.”
What are your hobbies? “When you can play golf, I love to play golf. Hiking. And I like to play cribbage, but I don’t have any competition.”
The world would be a better place if: “People would understand their immediate surroundings and be considerate of others.” For example, he said, be aware of if you are stopping in the middle of the sidewalk to answer a phone call.
What have you been binge watching? The Handmaids Tale, Ozark, Westworld, Little Fires and Tiger King
How have you been spending your time at home during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order? “A lot of Zoom meetings. A lot of walking. I try not to go to the store too much, but that’s the highlight of my week. My yard has never looked better.”
What do you miss the most about having to stay home? “I really miss the personal contact.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “I think the realization that people and relationships matter. And don’t take them for granted. People make a difference. Human contact makes a difference.”
