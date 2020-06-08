Linda Frizzell
Birthplace: Mount Vernon
Age: 56
Occupation: Executive director of the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation. The foundation is responsible for raising money to support the hospital. She’s worked for Skagit Regional Health since 1989, and as director since 1993.
Residence: Burlington
Education: Graduated from Mount Vernon High School. Earned a degree in communications from Washington State University.
What are your hobbies? Reading, running, going to the gym.
What do you like about your job? “I know this is weird but I think it’s the greatest job in the world. I get to work with people who want to help the community.”
Biggest pet peeve: Hearing people chew their food.
Something that brightens my day: “When I hear from my daughter. It’s often my brightest moment.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “In college, I wanted to be a (TV news) reporter. But I had a professor that really piqued my interest in PR.”
First job: Picking berries and driving a combine for local farmers.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “Right now? The moon. If we weren’t in a pandemic, I’d say Italy — wine country.”
The world would be a better place if: “If people listened more than they talked.”
What do you miss the most about having to stay home? Going to the gym, which she did six days a week. “It was just the best way to start my day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.