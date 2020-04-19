Mari Wuellner
Age: 38
Residence: Lifelong Burlington resident
Occupation: Owns and operates a State Farm insurance agency in Snohomish. Also works as a life coach, where she “focuses on helping women live their best lives.”
Job description: As a life coach, she works to identify what a client’s values and goals are and the rationale behind them, and puts together a plan that they can follow.
Education: Graduated from Burlington-Edison High School, attended Gonzaga University.
Hobbies: Travel, eating out, reading. “(My husband and I) are supposed to be in Cancun, renewing our vows.”
Interesting fact about me: “I didn’t finish college.”
Biggest pet peeve: Tardiness.
Best part of living in Skagit County: Being part of a close-knit community, which is making isolation under COVID-19 even more difficult. “We took that for granted. “I’m so missing everybody.”
Something that brightens my day: Getting to eat together as a family during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re usually so busy ... that meals together were few and far between.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A veterinarian.
First job: Volunteered, then was hired by, the Chuckanut Valley Veterinary Clinic in Burlington.
Best job: Parenting. “It’s so challenging and so rewarding at the same time.”
Person I admire most: “I don’t know about admire ... but someone who’s had a big impact on me is Jimmy Buffett. He just lives life to the fullest. He does what he wants, and makes people happy. I think that’s the ideal.”
The world would be a better place if: “If people assumed the best in each other.”
