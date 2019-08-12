Mark Schultz

Mark Schultz

Mark Schultz

Age: 43

Birth place: Western New York state (Finger Lakes region)

Occupation: Chef/general manager

Residence: Bow

Family: Wife and three kids (14, 13 and 6)

Education: Graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Providence, Rhode Island with a culinary arts degree

Job description: General manager and chef of Moonshine BBQ and Moonshine BBQ Food Truck in Lynnwood

If you had a theme song, what would it be? “Drive My Car” by the Beatles (my commute stinks)

What was the last picture you took with your phone? “A picture of tacos, of course.”

What chore do you deplore the most: Kid’s laundry, no doubt.

If you could personally witness anything what would you want to have seen? “Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record.”

What is your all-time favorite cartoon? “The Jetsons.”

What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? “Beef tongue, venison heart or crickets, but all were delicious.”

If you were arrested without explanation, what would your friends/family assume you had done? “Public intoxication following a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl win, finally.”

What movie can you practically quote from beginning to end? “’The Princess Bride,’ ‘Empire Strikes Back.’”

What is your biggest pet peeve? “Not being kind. Not following through on commitments.”

Have you ever tipped over a cow? “I tried, but laughed too hard and got scared.”

Would you rather breathe like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? “Talk like Yoda, I would.”

If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be? “Investing in the stock market.”

What job would you be terrible at? “Anything that’s the same each day. Assembly line, accounting, etc.”

 

More from this section

Tags

Load comments