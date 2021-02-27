Marsha Goller
Age: 76
Residence: Sedro-Woolley
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “The beauty of the valley. (My husband and I) love the valley. We went on a ride this afternoon and hit it when it was sunny. I love that we can get so much of our produce locally. I love the fields, the trumpeter swans. It’s just a beautiful place to live.”
What are your hobbies? “Gardening, primarily. I read. And we do geocaching. We do lots of hiking and walking. Master Gardening is a way to give back to the community, and the volunteer work we do helps people learn to garden and appreciate our valley more.”
Is there a particular garden you enjoy? “I’m one of the coordinators for the Four Seasons garden at the (WSU Skagit County Master Gardeners) Discovery Garden. The Four Seasons garden is my passion; I’ve done a talk on colors in the winter garden. The winters are hard because of all the rain, but I try to have appreciation for all the colors in the garden in each season, and you can do that in the Pacific Northwest.”
What is the farthest you have traveled? “We’ve been to Europe three times. To Germany and the Netherlands and England. We’ve been to Japan ... and Korea.”
What brightens your day? “Plants.”
What is your favorite food? “Locally grown produce. And not just vegetables. Fresh salmon, fresh oysters. It’s wonderful what we can have here. Salmon, halibut, you name it.”
What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? “It’s helped me to appreciate the little things more. I pay more attention to everything. When we go for a hike, I’m more thankful, I don’t take it for granted. And all the technology. The Master Gardeners have been wonderful; they’ve had educational Zoom meetings, and if this had happened a few years ago we wouldn’t have had those resources.”
