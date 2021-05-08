Mary Hudson
Birthplace: Saginaw, Michigan
Age: 62
Occupation: General manager of the wholesale division of Wells Nursery in Mount Vernon. Member of the Mount Vernon City Council.
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Graduated from La Junta High School in La Junta, Colorado
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "When it's sunny in Skagit County, there’s nothing better. Everything about it is peaceful and lovely.”
What are your hobbies? “My downtime, I spend with my family and friends. I really love that part of my life. I've been blessed with great family and friends. Zooming is OK, but there's nothing like sitting at a table with your friends, having a few drinks, and having a good conversation and just laughing.”
The world would be a better place if: "If we didn't spend so much time on the internet. We need to start having better social interactions. There's too much nasty on social media.”
Biggest pet peeve: “Irresponsible drivers. I yell a lot when I drive.”
Interesting fact about me: Hudson was an Air Force brat, and lived in several countries overseas, including at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "My mom was so fantastic about getting us to different places to see history.” She saw Anne Frank's house and the Dachau concentration camp. “Those kind of things, they do leave an impression on you.”
Something that brightens my day: “I love hearing from my nieces and nephews. A phone call or text from them just makes me so happy.”
First job: Worked an office job at the Colorado Boys Ranch, as part of a high school class.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? “I’d love to go back to Hawaii, just because it's so relaxing."
How have you been spending your time at home during COVID-19? “(I've) concentrated on trying to keep my friendships going. It's different, how do you socialize? I tried to make sure I made a conscious effort to touch base with my friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.