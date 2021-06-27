Michael Boss
Birthplace: San Francisco
Age: 70
Occupation: Writer/historian writing a blog called "Tales from the Magic Skagit," run by Meyer Sign.
Residence: Mount Vernon. Moved here from Boise, Idaho, in 2013, to be close to family.
Education: Graduated from Callison College in Stockton, California, with a degree in international studies. "Being born in San Francisco, from the time I was a little kid I was just fascinated by other cultures I saw around me.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? Aside from proximity to family, he enjoys living in a place with such a connection to our pioneer past. "But there's a tension in that history that has to do with the recognition of the cultures we supplanted."
What are your hobbies? Reading, listening to music, walking and writing. "I've started work on a book, called the 'Core of Discovery, a Lewis and Clark Traveling Companion.' It will look at the Lewis and Clark expedition with a focus on the physical features and structures that can still be seen today."
The world would be a better place if: "If people had respect for the truth."
Biggest pet peeve: Intolerance. “It's deciding outrage is more fulfilling than compassion and love.”
Interesting fact about me: "I was once an employee of the imperial Iranian air force." Boss and his wife lived there before the Iranian Revolution, teaching English to local officers. “To this day, I still consider it my second home.”
Something that brightens my day: “Right now, picking strawberries. We have plants in the front yard and they have been very bountiful this year.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: An Egyptologist, inspired by a series of books given to him by his grandparents that told about ancient civilizations.
First job: A dishwasher and busboy.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "It’s a tossup between Morocco and Costa Rica."
Person I admire most: "If I'm going to give it to you right off the cuff, I'd say Tom Petty. If I ever wrote a story about Tom Petty, it would be Tom Petty, the man who saved rock and roll.”
