Michelle Salgado
Birthplace: Port Angeles.
Age: 42.
Occupation: Employment consultant/international student exchange representative.
Residence: Sedro-Woolley.
What is your all-time favorite cartoon? Bugs Bunny.
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “Burning Down the House” (Talking Heads).
What is the strangest thing you have ever ate? Alligator.
What is your favorite movie? “Harry Potter.”
What is your biggest pet peeve? Gum chewing.
If you could travel through time, where would you go? Days of King Arthur.
Have you ever tipped over a cow? No.
Would you rather breathe like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? Talk like Yoda.
Have you ever been in a food fight? Yes.
What job would you be terrible at? Construction.
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Went to Las Vegas.
Mountains or beach? Mountains.
“The Walking Dead” or “Game of Thrones,” which would you survive longer in? “Walking Dead.”
